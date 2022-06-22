Singled Out: Jesse Jo Stark's modern love

Jesse Jo Stark just released her new single and video, "modern love", (from her forthcoming album, "DOOMED") and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about the track. Here is the story:
"modern love" was started in LA with Matt Schwartz, inspired by all the parties I had to go to that week. LA can be so beautiful and bright, but also has a dark side which added to the song. Sometimes I feel allergic to the environment I find myself in. When we were writing this song, we were visualizing racing down the highway on the hunt for something real.
We finished this off in London. It was gloomy and rainy, but it's where I've found a lot of light and grit. I love how Matty encouraged me to yell and find a part of my vocals that I never knew I could reach. I have a lot of things to yell about on this record and here's the first one...wait until you hear "patterns."
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here
Guns N' Roses Perform Chinese Democracy Rarity For First Time In A Decade- Roger Waters Rocks Pink Floyd Classics On The Late Show- more
The Mars Volta Share First New Music In A Decade- Judas Priest Tap Queensryche For North American Tour- Megadeth- more
Pink Floyd's Roger Waters To Rock Late Night TV- Rolling Stones Update Tour Schedule- Motorhead Legend Lemmy- more
Bruce Springsteen Jams With Paul McCartney In New Jersey- Def Leppard Share Video Recap Of Stadium Tour Kick Off- more
Hot In The City: Early Summer Concerts in Arizona
Classics: David Bowie's The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars
May Erlewine - Tiny Beautiful Things
Everclear - World of Noise 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition
Bruce Springsteen and Pearl Jam Premieres Lead AXS TV July 4th Weekend
The Gaslight Anthem Streaming Surprise Reunion Show
Dead Kennedys, The Murder City Devils Lead Additions To Punk In The Park
Atreyu Plan Special 'Suicide Notes and Butterfly Kisses' Anniversary Reissues
Wage War Share 'Godspeed' Video Ahead Of Three Days Grace Tour
The Contortionist To Play Two Full Albums On North American Tour
Alan Jackson Launching Silverbelly Whiskey
Singled Out: Jesse Jo Stark's modern love