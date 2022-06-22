Singled Out: Jesse Jo Stark's modern love

Jesse Jo Stark just released her new single and video, "modern love", (from her forthcoming album, "DOOMED") and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

"modern love" was started in LA with Matt Schwartz, inspired by all the parties I had to go to that week. LA can be so beautiful and bright, but also has a dark side which added to the song. Sometimes I feel allergic to the environment I find myself in. When we were writing this song, we were visualizing racing down the highway on the hunt for something real.



We finished this off in London. It was gloomy and rainy, but it's where I've found a lot of light and grit. I love how Matty encouraged me to yell and find a part of my vocals that I never knew I could reach. I have a lot of things to yell about on this record and here's the first one...wait until you hear "patterns."

