Singled Out: Josh Stokes' It's Your World

Baltimore multi-genre musician Josh Stokes tells us about his track "It's Your World" featuring Al Rogers Jr, and to celebrate we asked Josh to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

"It's Your World" is about loving, and respecting partners, and relationships. Acknowledging just because you're "with me" doesn't mean you belong to me, and vice versa.

We are experiencing one another at this time to build us up for our next chapter in life. It may not be a lifetime, but there are lessons we're learning while being with each other.

I wrote the song because I feel that we all have struggled with that. You love someone so much you don't wanna let them go, you wanna be with them all the time, you always wanna make love. It can make you feel like they're yours.

It's been a learning experience for me, and a great pill to swallow. It doesn't have to be a negative. Learn from it and it can make you a greater partner, lover, and all around person!

When I made the track it was so smooth to me. It evoked a lot of feelings. I knew I needed a smooth ass rapper on it so I reached out to my homie Al Rogers Jr. to give me what I was looking for and he delivered! He laid the foundation of the song making the listener feel comfortable and making it easy for me to come and relay my message.

The broader message is it's your world! Don't ever let a person tell you what to do or put you in an uncomfortable space. It's all up to you. Take that knowledge and keep living. You have the power!

