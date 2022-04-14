Singled Out: Luke Reyvn's Another Day

Promo photo

20-year-old rising alt/pop star Luke Reyvn recently released his latest single "Another Day", and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

My new single "Another Day" is a song that feels like it's been in the making for a long time. Meaning, even though it was written fairly recently the experiences that were needed in order to create it are things that have been happening throughout my entire life. Coming from a small town I always felt like I didn't fit in with the other kids that I grew up with. I was always more interested in creativity and the act of creating rather than the popular physical activities which most of my peers grew up doing. This song is an expression of how I felt being the "outcast" and searching for "another day" where I might feel like I fit in.

However what I came to learn was not that I wanted to fit in but rather find purpose. So when it came to writing the song I really wanted to express this yearning for purpose and the hardships I faced along the way. The lyrics in the song hit a lot of key things which contributed to my feelings of isolation. I speak of the frustration I had growing up in an environment that didn't match my interests or style. I directly state in the first verse "I'm not like all the other kids" followed by "I swear I've had enough of it." Meaning at the time I felt very attacked in the sense that I wasn't always treated the same way a lot of my other peers were due to our differing interests and that it really was something that started to way down on me. I also talk directly about some of these differences including the way that I dressed. "Painted nails and rips in all my clothes' ' shares a little bit about my style and followed by "in a world that doest really feel like home" expressing how alone I started to feel. This all leads up to me finally reaching a breaking point of sorts as I express through the lyrics "voices in my head their way too loud, lately i've been running out of ways to drown them out" which allude to how all these feelings of isolation which created this cycle of self deprivation within my own consciousness eventually leading me to finding unhealthy ways of coping. This is what leads into the main driving focus of the song being the chorus where I exclaim "I don't wanna wait too long or stay here another day, cause if I don't leave now then nothing will ever change." Meaning that I knew if I didn't remove myself from the situation I would end being stuck in this cycle of feeling alone and turning to things such as substance abuse to manage it. However, moving into the second verse is where I start to talk about my awakening in the sense that I realized I had a lot more power of my well being than I had thought.

As I progress through the song I tell this story of circumstantial issues turning to a climax which leads me to recognizing the roots of the problem and finding a greater purpose in it all. I speak on separating myself from "fake friends'" or people who maybe didn't have my best interest at heart who were leading me down a path I knew I didn't belong on. I also talk about some of my experiences with toxic relationships and how sometimes things you want aren't always what's best for you. All the lyrics in the second verse were really just one big metaphor which explains how I was finally able to make the changes necessary in order to break the cycle I had been stuck in and to start achieving that greater purpose I had been searching for all along.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below

