Singled Out: Movment's Violence

Single art

Post-punk alt rockers Movment just released their brand new single and music video called "Violence", and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

Violence is a very important song for us. The song began with a beat, so the Rhythm of the song stands out. It almost has a Military Beat to it, but it is not based on the military.

We deliberately decided to use different tempos in the song, which reflect the subject matter of the song - rage, anger, calmness, control.

A fit of rage, then calmness. How do we control our anger, which is present in all of us, in some more than others.

The guitar chugs along uniquely to the beat. It has a Stop Start feel to it.

It starts it pauses and then it explodes into life.

It summed up our rage at the time of writing the song.

Everyone gets angry about something.

The mood of the song is intense and we feel raw and angry playing it.

What we were thinking when we wrote the song?

How rage is part of our makeup. And how do we control it.

The song enables us to channel our rage into something that is controlled. There is anger in our music, but not all the time.

The song Violence was our way of expressing anger, but controlling it. It can be good to express anger.

There are many things in life that make you angry. And this can lead to acting without thinking things through.

It is always better to consider the best course of action. Lashing out in anger is not the answer.

Don't let it take you over. Be in control of yourself. That is the challenge we face.

We use our music to channel the anger that exists inside of us. Anger can lead to violence. Learn to control it.

