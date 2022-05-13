.

Singled Out: New Monarch's The Day You Left

Keavin Wiggins | 05-13-2022

New Monarch Single art
Single art

New Monarch just released their brand new single and music video called "The Day You Left," and to celebrate we asked Ryan Williams (Red Sun Rising) to tell us about the song. Here is the story:

I wrote "The Day You Left" About something I always experience when I lose a loved one. Whenever somebody that I am close with passes away I have these very vivid dreams. The dream always starts off with us sharing some great memories together, Warm, fuzzy, golden feelings That feel so real. Suddenly their faces will start to change becoming unrecognizable. The dreams always shift the dark and cold, the reality sets in That I'm heading back to a world without them.

I Lost a loved on in February 2021 and I had the dream. This time however it really stuck with me. I felt a depression come over me like I have never had before. I had an overwhelming feeling that this had to be manifested into song. Late on a cold, snowy, Sunday I started writing "The Day You Left" Music is Therapy!

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the band here

