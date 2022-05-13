New Monarch just released their brand new single and music video called "The Day You Left," and to celebrate we asked Ryan Williams (Red Sun Rising) to tell us about the song. Here is the story:
I wrote "The Day You Left" About something I always experience when I lose a loved one. Whenever somebody that I am close with passes away I have these very vivid dreams. The dream always starts off with us sharing some great memories together, Warm, fuzzy, golden feelings That feel so real. Suddenly their faces will start to change becoming unrecognizable. The dreams always shift the dark and cold, the reality sets in That I'm heading back to a world without them.
I Lost a loved on in February 2021 and I had the dream. This time however it really stuck with me. I felt a depression come over me like I have never had before. I had an overwhelming feeling that this had to be manifested into song. Late on a cold, snowy, Sunday I started writing "The Day You Left" Music is Therapy!
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the band here
Van Halen Approached Michael Anthony About Tribute Tour- The Black Dahlia Murder Frontman Trevor Strnad Dead At 41- more
Journey Postpone Rest Of North American Tour Due To COVID-19- Smashing Pumpkins And Jane's Addiction Tour- more
Van Halen Tribute Tour Plan Leak Shocked Satriani- Red Hot Chili Peppers and Paramore Lead ACL Fest Lineup- more
Scorpions And Whitesnake Announce North American Tour- Arcade Fire Premiere 'Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)' Video- more
5 Star: Five Star - Ann Wilson - Fierce Bliss
The String Cheese Incident - Into the Blue
Caught In The Act: Journey And Toto Rock Chicago
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Tulsa's Big Music Year
Caught In The Act: Buddy Guy and Ronnie Baker Brooks
Lindsey Buckingham Postpones Tour Due To COVID-19
Metallica Share 'No Remorse' Video From Brazil
Singled Out: New Monarch's The Day You Left
Van Halen Approached Michael Anthony About Tribute Tour
Limited Edition Rolling Stones Singled Box Set Coming
A Perfect Circle's Billy Howerdel 'Free and Weightless' With New Song
The Black Dahlia Murder Frontman Trevor Strnad Dead At 41
Billy Idol Shares Rescheduled The Roadside Tour Dates