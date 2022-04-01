Singled Out: Perenna's Murals

Boston rockers Perenna recently released their new album "Muses" and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about one of the tracks, and they selected "Murals". Here is the story:
Seth had the groundwork for "Flicker" before joining Perenna. While shopping the song, the group felt it could be split into two distinct songs with related, but separate themes. The off-shoot of the "Flicker" working session would later on develop into "Murals."
The guitar lines follow the same melodic chord structure as "Flicker," but are deconstructed to slow the song down and give pause for reflection while the lyrics evoke a sense of nostalgia. The song uses the city of Boston as a metaphor for ever-changing times and the pain of losing a part of your life you once cherished.
Smitty presents a memory from his childhood where he would ride through Boston in the back of his Nana's station wagon and see the 'Killer Whales' mural off the highway (Route 93). Apartment buildings have since been built in front of the mural obstructing its view from the road. The chorus emphasizes the importance of recognizing the beauty of the present, and not dwelling on the magic of the past.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here
