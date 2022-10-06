Singled Out: Rollin' Coffin's Hate Is Real

Single art

Rollin' Coffin, the new band feature Tim Williams of Vision of Disorder and Bloodsimple fame just released a new single called "Hate Is Real", and to celebrate we asked Tim to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

"Hate Is Real" is a sludgy, grinding song. I really like this song being the first release off of our upcoming EP. When I sit down to write songs, I start by gathering ideas and usually end up in a mellow kind of place. It's just where a lot of my ideas start. "Hate Is Real" was different, because it was written 'heavy' and made it into the EP without going through too many changes. So that's always a cool feeling.

The song came to me during the beginning of the pandemic and the George Floyd murder case. I'm usually up early and I was driving across the Bronx just before sunrise. Every time I come through this area, it's packed, but back in those days of the lockdowns, it was a f***in' ghost town. Broken windows, stores getting trashed, sh*t just being thrown in the street and everyday there were more cops and more plywood going up over store fronts. This was a serious time of unrest. This was not a movie. It was scary. People were flipping out and not happy.

Then, you are being mainlined news all f***ing day and none of it is good. Like they are just pumping American citizens full of hate, fear, and uncertainty. There was a feeling I got on those mornings, like 'no, this isn't gonna be ok. This sh*t is about to blow wide open, for real.'

I just saw and felt so much hate around that time. All over the spectrum. Seeing the hate people let out of their mouths, and the sides they choose and things they do to protect those sides and values. It makes me sick and yet sad, because here in America, people don't realize just how fragile our society is. It's like one step away from getting to a point where it will never be the same.

So yeah. Hate is real.

