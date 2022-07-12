.

Singled Out: Roye Trout's Sugar Boy

Keavin Wiggins | 07-12-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Roye Trout Photo courtesy Auteur Research
Photo courtesy Auteur Research

Indie artist Roye Trout recently released a new single and video called "Sugar Boy", and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the brand new song. Here is the story:

I wrote the song "Sugar Boy" about an ill fated, unrequited love. Something that most of us know all too well. I was inspired by a story from my childhood that really resonated with me. It is the story of a pastry chef, contracted by the Emperor to work in the royal kitchen. The chef falls in love with the Emperor's concubine and becomes determined to win her attention. The concubine has an insatiable sweet tooth, and is never fully satisfied by the increasingly elaborate desserts that the chef conjures up in his kitchen. Desperate, the chef makes a deal with an evil spirit, asking to become that which the concubine desires. The malicious spirit deceives the chef, and turns him into pure sugar.

To the chef's surprise, the concubine takes notice in him and falls in love with his sweetness. The two make plans to run away together, and agree to meet outside the city walls the following night. The next day, the Emperor commissions the chef to create a special dessert for his banquet. The chef, excited with the plan to run away with the concubine, creates the most elaborate dessert of his career, filled with rich and exotic flavours. The chef proudly serves his masterpiece to the banquet guests and quickly flees to the meeting point. The concubine, having tasted the chef's dessert, finally sees her sweet tooth satisfied and forgets the plan to meet the chef.

The chef stands outside the city walls, waiting for his love for a dozen days and a dozen nights. On the thirteenth day, a violent storm blows in, and undeterred, the chef remains at the rendezvous point, confident that the concubine will meet him. There, the Sugar Boy remains patiently until the rains wash him away.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about Roye here

Related Stories
Singled Out: Roye Trout's Sugar Boy

News > Roye Trout

advertisement
Day In Rock

Five Finger Death Punch Team With Iron Maiden- Def Leppard Become Hard Rock Billionaires- Dio Wrote 'Holy Diver' For Sabbath- more

David Lee Roth Shares New Song 'Pointing At The Moon'- Armor For Sleep Release First New Song In 15 Years- more

Carlos Santana Postpones More Dates To 'Recuperate Fully'- Iron Maiden Forced To Cancel Concert Due To Dangerous Weather- more

Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose Addresses Health Issues- The Gaslight Anthem Share Video From Surprise Comeback Show- more

Carlos Santana Recovering After Onstage Collapse- Bring Me The Horizon Share New Track 'sTraNgeRs'- Hollywood Undead- more

advertisement
Reviews

On The Record: Creedence Clearwater Revival

Caught In The Act: Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire Live In Ill

Box Sets: Dio - Holy Diver (Super Deluxe Edition)

By Land, By Sea, The Zombies Are Coming!

Video Premiere: Velvet Chains' 'Last Drop'

Latest News

Five Finger Death Punch Team With Iron Maiden For Legacy Of The Beast

Def Leppard Become Hard Rock Billionaires On Pandora

Metallica Share Black Album classic Performance From Prague Rocks

Amon Amarth Announce The Great Heathen Tour

Orthodox Deliver 'Head On A Spike' With New Video

Singled Out: Roye Trout's Sugar Boy

Ronnie James Dio Wrote 'Holy Diver' For Black Sabbath

Nita Strauss Apparently Leaves Alice Cooper Band