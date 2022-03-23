Singled Out: Sleep/less' My Serenade

Winnipeg rockers Sleep/less recently released their brand new single "My Serenade" and to celebrate we asked Brad Conrad Wiebe to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

I was in BC, Canada at the time just going through a break-up and for whatever reason I can always just release those emotions through the guitar to express how I'm feeling. I had the beginning riff and titled the track "Chasing Misery" and sent it to my vocalist Beau explaining the basis of the song.

Beau started working with melodies and right off the bat had the line "Don't wanna be the one to come and rain on your parade, Chasing misery has come to be my serenade" for the chorus. The song is about the daily struggle of your thoughts, the random opinions and views. It's basically what all the voices in your head are saying.

We hit the studio around November 2021 and started tracking, and it just kind of happened with the bass kicking off before everything else and you can hear the pick of JC playing that bass intro which is really cool! The 'Woah's' came along from our producer who had the idea to fill that intro before the verse hits as we were talking about doing more gang vocals somewhere, somehow.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the band here

