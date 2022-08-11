Singled Out: Sound Kodz's Open Your Eyes

Single art

Old school hip-hop group Sound Kodz recently released their new single "Open Your Eyes" and to celebrate we asked them to tell us the story behind the track. Here is the story:

I remember hearing the instrumental for the first time. It was such a vibe. That sample "Open your eyes" softly spoken over the beat. I thought about so many things going wrong in this world and you have to open your eyes to seek out the positive.

"That's it!" Mark Mood said. "Open your eyes to a new day. A new life, new ways in this new age." And the rest of the lyrics just flowed from there. In adverse times be grateful and persevere in life. Every day you wake up is a new day. Celebrate life and conquer your day with achievement. No matter how hard it seems.

"Once I heard the beat I knew exactly what I wanted to write about. It's such a laid back beat. It was the perfect opportunity to get my message across." Cellane said.

"Open your eyes and recognize the evil. Our group (Sound kodz) operate with the same mindset. We see what's going on and we're calling it out. Don't get sucked in.

Goldie Locks sleeps with the same bears we poke meaning: we are not afraid to go against the grain. Be careful and watchful. Appreciate the good and understand the bad.

"It had to be sung" One Verse said. "It needed to be felt like this."

"In a world full of chaos, set goals and reach them. Soar beyond your own expectations. It's in you to be great! So be great! Only the clouds are in the way so don't be afraid, no. You have the power within you so keep your head up. ALWAYS...

