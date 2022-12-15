.

Singled Out: The 2Trax Sessions' Columbia

Keavin Wiggins | December 15, 2022
Singled Out: The 2Trax Sessions' Columbia
Single art

Deko Entertainment just launched their special 2Trax Sessions series and to celebrate we asked Bruce Pucciarello to tell us about the first track "Columbia". The song features Joe Cerisano (Trans-Siberian Orchestra), backing vocalist Lisa Gee (independent artist), guitarist Frank Perrego (2Trax Sessions musician), keyboardist Charlie Calv (Angel), drummer Billy Orrico (Angel), bassist Eric Plotkin (2Trax Sessions musician), percussionist Julian Calv (professional busker), and songwriter/guitarist/keyboardist Bruce Pucciarello. Here is the story:

I was fumbling around in our 2Trax studio on my favorite acoustic guitar, and I was thinking about my friend and business partner, Charlie Calv. I've known him since he was a teenager staying at his grandfather's house on Columbia Avenue. It was directly across the street from where I lived with my daughter Devon from 1983-1989. Trying to walk the proverbial mile in Charlie's shoes, I crafted "Columbia" because it is the one song Charlie would never write because it is all about him.

One of my best friends and certainly one of the best vocalists I've ever heard is Joe Cerisano. He listened to my rough version of the song and immediately asked to sing it. I think that was because he liked the song enough that he didn't want to hear my strained vocal tracks anymore. Joe's vocal helped push the message.

We sent it to Charlie, and he arranged and produced it. Every musician he included understood that this song is as much about the story as it is about the music. Somehow, to us, the song ended up as a metaphor for that place or time in our lives where the universe itself shifts, and negative and positive energies overwhelm. If you listen, and it makes you think back to a place or time in your life where so much happened so fast, that's Columbia Avenue!

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the series here

Related Stories


Singled Out: The 2Trax Sessions' Columbia

2Trax Music and Merch

News > 2Trax

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Pin it Share on Reddit email this article
advertisement
Day In Rock

Rolling Stones Announce Immersive Virtual Concert Event- Megadeth Preview Killing Time Video- Journey- more

Pantera, Tool, Slipknot, Avenged Sevenfold Lead Welcome to Rockville- Ghost Deliver 'Mary On A Cross'- The Acacia Strain Return- more

Ozzy Osbourne Scores Career First With Eric Clapton Collaboration- Rage Against The Machine's Tim Commerford Battling Prostate Cancer- more

KISS Announce Their Final UK Tour Dates- Pantera's Rex Brown Misses Knotfest Show Due To Illness- ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd Tour- more

advertisement
Reviews

Holiday Gift Guide: More Stocking Stuffers

Holiday Gift Guide: More Great Gifts For 2022

Caught In The Act: Q101 Pop Up with The Struts

Passport: DOGO du Togo

World Cup Have You Craving Qatar? Here Are Doha Highlights In Photos

Latest News

Rolling Stones Announce Immersive Virtual Concert Event

Redlight King Premiere 'Heavy Heart' Video

The Kut Reissuing 'Waiting For Christmas' For Charity

Oak Ridge Boys Celebrate The 40th Anniversary of 'Thank God For Kids'

Journey Share 'Only The Young' Lollapalooza Video

Megadeth Tease 'Killing Time' Video

Singled Out: The 2Trax Sessions' Columbia

Jimmy Page Explains Why He Is Not On Ozzy's New Album (2022 In Review)