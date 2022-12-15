Singled Out: The 2Trax Sessions' Columbia

Deko Entertainment just launched their special 2Trax Sessions series and to celebrate we asked Bruce Pucciarello to tell us about the first track "Columbia". The song features Joe Cerisano (Trans-Siberian Orchestra), backing vocalist Lisa Gee (independent artist), guitarist Frank Perrego (2Trax Sessions musician), keyboardist Charlie Calv (Angel), drummer Billy Orrico (Angel), bassist Eric Plotkin (2Trax Sessions musician), percussionist Julian Calv (professional busker), and songwriter/guitarist/keyboardist Bruce Pucciarello. Here is the story:

I was fumbling around in our 2Trax studio on my favorite acoustic guitar, and I was thinking about my friend and business partner, Charlie Calv. I've known him since he was a teenager staying at his grandfather's house on Columbia Avenue. It was directly across the street from where I lived with my daughter Devon from 1983-1989. Trying to walk the proverbial mile in Charlie's shoes, I crafted "Columbia" because it is the one song Charlie would never write because it is all about him.

One of my best friends and certainly one of the best vocalists I've ever heard is Joe Cerisano. He listened to my rough version of the song and immediately asked to sing it. I think that was because he liked the song enough that he didn't want to hear my strained vocal tracks anymore. Joe's vocal helped push the message.

We sent it to Charlie, and he arranged and produced it. Every musician he included understood that this song is as much about the story as it is about the music. Somehow, to us, the song ended up as a metaphor for that place or time in our lives where the universe itself shifts, and negative and positive energies overwhelm. If you listen, and it makes you think back to a place or time in your life where so much happened so fast, that's Columbia Avenue!

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below

