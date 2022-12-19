Singled Out: The Bronze Age's Let It Burn

Let it Burn single art

North Carolina alt-rock trio The Bronze Age recently released a brand new single called "Let It Burn", and to celebrate we asked singer/guitarist Jesse Puchalski to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

We were at The Gradwell House in New Jersey on day one. We were going over the song with Nik Bruzzese and doing some production on the song. I remember changing some parts up while playing guitar with Nik and being very excited about the feel of the guitar movement and how the transitions felt, and I knew we were on to something.

The next day we went into the live room and started jamming the song and getting a feel for it. We're a live band through and through so it's always what happens in the room that makes the song. "Let It Burn" was starting to take massive shape in the best way. It was melodic, catchy, and also heavy at the same time.

I remember having headphones in and started humming the first line "Keep pushing me down, I've gotta know that it's real" and immediately wrote it down and started building on it. Later that night I grabbed an acoustic guitar and me and Casey sat in the control room and talked out the idea of being stuck in a nightmare that was constantly trying to trap you, or take you down. We set a pretty clear picture of what that looks like from a mental state and started crafting words around that idea. It's something that we thought was very relatable to a lot of everyday life experiences. The song is a reflection of finding a way out of the monotonous routine of everyday life and finding the strength to wake up.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the band here

Related Stories

The Bronze Age Music and Merch

News > The Bronze Age