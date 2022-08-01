Singled Out: The Hollywood Allstars' Field Of Grace

Cover art

The Hollywood Allstars recently released the title track to their forthcoming EP, "Field Of Grace", and to celebrate we asked band leader Steve Gaspár to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

When I first got the idea to form The Hollywood Allstars, my vision for it was to be a "Supergroup", my Dream Team of musicians. Made up of Artists I respected and felt a strong musical connection to. However I never would have imagined that the band would eventually include the Horn Section from The Rolling Stones Steel Wheels Tour, the Lead Singer from The Tower of Power, the Bass Player from The Johnny and Edgar Winter Groups, the drummer from The Original Blues Brothers Band, not the mention a guitarist who'd shared the stage with Blood Sweat & Tears and The Talking Heads, and percussionist from The Vickie Sue Robinson Band.

Having this vast array of talent gave me a limitless palate of sonic colors to choose from when I sat down to write this EP.

Our first single, "Field Of Grace" is a Love Song of sorts. We've all been there. "New" love. Blinded by that euphoric feeling, living in a FOG (Field of Grace). But sometimes, the inevitable happens, things go south, and you're left wondering - "What ever happened to our Field of Grace?"

To me a great song is a mini-movie. Field of Grace starts off with an interesting, thought provoking Bb7#9 build in the horn section, which represents the tension of meeting a person for the first time. The song morphs through various stages of a relationship, representing the love, passion, sexuality, and increasing discord that unfortunately many relationships go through. The climax comes during the Guitar Solo where you can literally "Hear" the relationship going up in flames.

To witness this all carried out with this cast of musicians, solid songwriting and impeccable production is a treat for the senses. "Old School Cool" as Michael Des Barres said about the track.

It gives me great pleasure to be able to present this project to you with the help of Deko Entertainment.

We make music the old fashioned way - we PLAY IT!

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the EP here

Related Stories

The Hollywood Allstars Music and Merch

News > The Hollywood Allstars