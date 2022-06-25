Singled Out: Tia McGraff's Go Your Own Way

Single art

Canadian singer-songwriter Tia McGraff recently returned with her first new single in 3 years, "Go Your Own Way", and to celebrate, we asked her to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

My husband, Tommy Parham, and I were flying to California for a long awaited and anticipated co-writing session with the amazing Kevin Fisher. Upon landing at the airport, we received word that Tommy's mom had succumbed to her four-year battle with cancer.

Needless to say, my husband and I were devastated by the news, and began making calls to family in Colorado about funeral arrangements etc. However, we knew she would have wanted us to keep our writing session and have fun!

Go Your Own Way, was one of three songs we wrote over the next two days, and carried us all the way across the desert to the Grand Mesa in Colorado the following week to join the family for her celebration of life.

The lyrics to the song, epitomize the life of my beautiful, courageous mother-in-law and I know she would be so excited that Go Your Own Way is the first release from our new album, With Love. What makes the song so incredibly special to us, is that in late 2021, we won an EmPower music award for the category of Social Justice. Then, in June 2022, we have included the video in a virtual event being shared with students from my grandmother's village in Transylvania! Pictures and videos from these beautiful Romanian children dancing and singing to Go Your Own Way are filling our hearts with incredible joy. This song has a powerful energy and life of its own and is already making a difference in the lives of those hearing and watching the video.

"Success is truly in the gift and grace of inspiring and changing a life." Is the motto I have printed above my desk. I'd say Go Your Own Way is proving to be a success. Thank you, Tommy Parham and Kevin Fisher for your brilliant co-writing skills, and thank you, my beautiful mother-in-law Frances, for your courageous spirit that inspired us to write, Go Your Own Way.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about Tia here

Related Stories

News > Tia McGraff