Singled Out: Vattica's Gasoline

Vattica recently released a new single and video called "Gasoline", and to celebrate we asked mastermind Alexander Millar to tell us about the inspiration for the track. Here is the story:

Gasoline is about human desire, which often burns people up. In American culture we tend to associate the word "desire" with sex, but a desire can be for anything; food, love, power, control. wealth, fame, etc. Each of us are driven and motivated in life by the pursuit of our desires, so it's very important to know what they are and how they shape our behavior.



For example, Jeff Bezos has an all-consuming desire for power and wealth, to the extent that exploiting the people that work for him and destroying our planet are trivial concerns to him.



Ironically, I've learned that desire IS power, because it provides each of us the fuel that we need to achieve our goals. What each of us must ensure is that we are all pursuing what many spiritual teachers refer to as "right desire"; are we going after goals that will not only help us, but our family, friends, community, and planet as well? Or are we chasing things that only benefit us individually?



I wrote Gasoline from the perspective of someone struggling with those concerns, wanting to have mastery over their desires. However, as with any song I write, I also encourage people to take their own meaning from it, because I believe that listening to music is a very intensely personal experience; different songs speak to us in different ways at different times.

