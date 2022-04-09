Singled Out: Warden and Co.'s Lifeguard

Saratoga Springs roots rockers Warden and Co. just released their new album, "Somewhere", and to celebrate we asked Seth Warden to tell us about the single "Lifeguard". Here is the story:

Thank you, Antimusic.com, for taking the time to support our music! For your "Singled Out" series, I've chosen to talk about our song "Lifeguard." Firstly, let's state that you don't always have to be at the beach or a pool to need a lifeguard. Sometimes, a lifeguard can literally save your life in situations that don't have anything to do with water! This person can be a friend, teacher, musician, or a family member who gives you "life" when you feel you've run out.

I met my lifeguard in 1998 at The College of St. Rose in Albany, NY, and I am referring to my wife, who happened to be a real lifeguard throughout high school. She has been by my side on this crazy musical journey through all the incredible ups and the depressing downs that come with a career in music. Her ability to stay grounded, focused, and disciplined has inspired me to never give up and continue following my dreams.

Recording this song was unique, as it was the first song on the album where I put down my Taylor guitar and picked up a 1958 Martin acoustic (owned by producer/engineer Chris Carey). I started fingerpicking the riff on it, and the sound just fit the song. I double-tracked the guitar part, Doug Moody performed the viola, Brian Melick performed all percussion, and Chris Carey played bass guitar and the amazing piano part at the end of the song. That piano part under the vocals at the end, took the song to a whole new level for us!

