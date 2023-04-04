Singled Out: Albert Kass' Formidable (For Me Dabla)

LA-based indie folk artist Albert Kass recently released a new single called "Formidable (For Me Dabla)" from his forthcoming album "Young Old Man". To celebrate we asked Albert to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

My former partner and I were sitting around when I stumbled upon a happy-go-lucky chord progression with a matching strumming pattern. For whatever reason, we started chatting about the lost art of flirting with someone, irl. We came up with a cute and somewhat sinister story where the narrator uses subterfuge to seduce a total stranger. The subtext is subtle, but if you pay close attention to the lyrics, it's there.

When I sang it for my partner while writing it, I would speak between the lyrics to spell out my intention. For instance, during the bridge, I strummed through three chords with rapidly alternating individual notes and said, 'This is when they have sex.' It was meant to be an analogy for the sounds of a squeaking bed that a neighbor might hear through a wall, complete with a crescendo.

We went from a concept to a song in a single afternoon; it practically wrote itself. Upon reflection, there are certain elements of the song - like its French title - that harken back to my childhood. Though my mother was disappointed that I never learned to speak the language, I was subjected to years of animated conversations in French between her and my grandmother. It's no surprise that some of it managed to stick.

