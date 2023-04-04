Singled Out: Albert Kass' Formidable (For Me Dabla)

LA-based indie folk artist Albert Kass recently released a new single called "Formidable (For Me Dabla)" from his forthcoming album "Young Old Man". To celebrate we asked Albert to tell us about the track. Here is the story:
My former partner and I were sitting around when I stumbled upon a happy-go-lucky chord progression with a matching strumming pattern. For whatever reason, we started chatting about the lost art of flirting with someone, irl. We came up with a cute and somewhat sinister story where the narrator uses subterfuge to seduce a total stranger. The subtext is subtle, but if you pay close attention to the lyrics, it's there.
When I sang it for my partner while writing it, I would speak between the lyrics to spell out my intention. For instance, during the bridge, I strummed through three chords with rapidly alternating individual notes and said, 'This is when they have sex.' It was meant to be an analogy for the sounds of a squeaking bed that a neighbor might hear through a wall, complete with a crescendo.
We went from a concept to a song in a single afternoon; it practically wrote itself. Upon reflection, there are certain elements of the song - like its French title - that harken back to my childhood. Though my mother was disappointed that I never learned to speak the language, I was subjected to years of animated conversations in French between her and my grandmother. It's no surprise that some of it managed to stick.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the Albert here
Slash and Billy Gibbons Rock Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute- Tom Petty Estate Reacts to Blake Shelton, Guns N' Roses and Eagles Stars' Cover- more
Morbid Angel Tribute Fan Killed By Venue Roof Collapse- Foreigner Spoof Rock Hall For April Fool's Day- Queen Expand North American Tour- more
Unreleased Scott Weiland Tracks Included On Expanded Reissues- Metallica's Kirk Hammett Reflects On Master Of Puppets, Cliff Burton- more
Quick Flicks: Carly Simon - Live at Grand Central
RockPile: Cold Stares, Eyelids, Dust Bowl Faeries and Juniper
Caught In The Act: Larkin Poe Rock Chicago
Hot In The City: More Arizona Spring Concerts
Metallica Donating To Aid Severe Weather Relief Efforts
Husker Du Go Back To 1979-80 With New Double Live Album
Taproot Share Visualizer For First Single From New Album
Oceanlord Premiere 'Come Home' Video
Lord Of The Lost Release 'Forever Lost' Video
Enola Gay Share New Single 'PTS DUP'
The Infinity Ring Deliver 'Gift Of Life' Video
Singled Out: Albert Kass' Formidable (For Me Dabla)