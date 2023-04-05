Singled Out: Bluphoria's Columbia

Bluphoria just released their new single, "Columbia", from their forthcoming debut album. To celebrate we asked Reign LaFreniere and Dakota Landrum to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

Reign: This was one of Dakota's songs and I remember the day he brought it in. At first, it had a reggae vibe to it during the verses that I liked, but to have it on the album it needed to be more similar to the rest of the songs. We made some changes and added a breakdown to the bridge, and it became the song it is today. The song is told through the lens of a toxic relationship with somebody. It is one of our more '60s hard rock songs and a favorite of the entire band.

Dakota: "Columbia" is a very passionate and heavy song that I found myself able to write very quickly after an intense night of those same feelings. I always wanted to write a heavier more blues-oriented song for Bluphoria and I think that I did that with this song. When I was putting the words together, I wanted it to be an honest and revealing look at desire and infatuation and needed the music to follow that. The Low E on the offbeat that rides through the verses was the first thing I thought of when trying to keep the tone focused. However, this song has changed a lot from its conception and many things aren't the same as the first demo, I think a lot of it has changed for the better. It brings so much energy and fun to so many shows and I'm proud the whole band made it so much our own. "

