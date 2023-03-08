Singled Out: Clay Melton's Alive On A Wire

Blues-rocker Clay Melton recently released a new single called "Alive On A Wire" and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the track. Here is the story:
We wrote "Alive on a Wire" as a band when we were coming off summer tour in 2022 with the Blue Stones and Des Rocs. The tour was one of those nonstop whirlwinds but in the best kind of ways.
Between shows every night, the long hours after the show is over and waking up to drive what sometimes would be a long haul the following morning can be both extremely exciting and draining all at once. The high energy and good times from the shows are paired with highways and parking lots during the 'in-between-hours'; which can sometimes leave you in a peculiar kind of head space, like being stretched thin but enjoying it regardless. I personally love being on the road and touring. Besides the fact that I feel like live performance gives me most rewarding pay off musically and inspirationally, it also comes along with the chance to see new places and meet new people which are things that always provides inspiration and brings variety and excitement to life on the road.
So this song kind of speaks to what it can feel like when you're inside those moments and also when you are in between them. It can feel a little bit like a game of chasing those feelings of the live performances by doing the gig one night and then doing it all over again, in new places with new people. I wouldn't trade it for anything.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about Clay here
Motley Crue Hope To Continue Well Beyond the World Tour- Red Hot Chili Peppers and John Mayer Lead Sound On Sound Lineup- more
Megadeth, Bullet For My Valentine and Oni Crush The World Tour- Rocklahoma- Kid Rock No Snowflakes Arena Concerts- more
Lynyrd Skynyrd Legend Gary Rossington Dead At 71- Morgan Wallen Sets Spotify Record And Rocks Release Show- more
With Priceless Memories Made, Cayamo Sails to 2024 Sellout
Cayamo 2023 Hits the Islands: Fun Ashore in Tortola and St. Maarten
Caught In The Act: Bush Rock Chicago
Cayamo 2023: First-Timers Make a Big Splash
Caught In The Act: FireHouse Live 2023
Slayer's Dave Lombardo Shares First Song From Debut Solo Album
Noel Gallagher Recruits The Cure's Robert Smith To Remix Pretty Boy
2023 CMT Music Awards Nominations Announced
Susanna Hoffs Announces Covers Album With Rolling Stones Classic
Currents Announce The Death We Seek Tour
alltheprettythings Share New Song Every Now And Then
Veil Of Maya Deliver Video And Announce First New Album In Almost 6 Years
Kenny Chesney Gearing Up for I Go Back Tour