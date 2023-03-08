Singled Out: Clay Melton's Alive On A Wire

Blues-rocker Clay Melton recently released a new single called "Alive On A Wire" and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

We wrote "Alive on a Wire" as a band when we were coming off summer tour in 2022 with the Blue Stones and Des Rocs. The tour was one of those nonstop whirlwinds but in the best kind of ways.



Between shows every night, the long hours after the show is over and waking up to drive what sometimes would be a long haul the following morning can be both extremely exciting and draining all at once. The high energy and good times from the shows are paired with highways and parking lots during the 'in-between-hours'; which can sometimes leave you in a peculiar kind of head space, like being stretched thin but enjoying it regardless. I personally love being on the road and touring. Besides the fact that I feel like live performance gives me most rewarding pay off musically and inspirationally, it also comes along with the chance to see new places and meet new people which are things that always provides inspiration and brings variety and excitement to life on the road.



So this song kind of speaks to what it can feel like when you're inside those moments and also when you are in between them. It can feel a little bit like a game of chasing those feelings of the live performances by doing the gig one night and then doing it all over again, in new places with new people. I wouldn't trade it for anything.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about Clay here

