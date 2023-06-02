Singled Out: Crystal Joilena's The High Priestess

Alt-metal star Crystal Joilena just released a music video for her new ballad "The High Priestess" and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

The High Priestess is a song dedicated to The Divine Feminine. For those who are unaware of the meaning behind the tarot card "The High Priestess," she belongs to the moon and stands for intuition, mystery, the unknown, the keeper of secrets, and ruler of the subconscious. She is associated with the Ancient Greek goddess Persephone, Queen of the Underworld. She is a solitary witch without a coven, practicing alone, she is every witch who identifies with her, especially those in the past who were burned and tortured.

I wrote the lyrics for this song back when she was appearing a lot in my readings and in other tarot readers' readings of me, this is one tarot card I identify with the most, other than the Aquarius tarot card "The Star." The High Priestess appears when we do not have all the information yet to life's questions, the future is always a mystery, but it's our job to expose the hidden truths of all things to ourselves, to be able to navigate better, to break out of the matrix and our mind's limitations. This is exactly what I was trying to portray for this song. A lot of information was revealed to me in the last few years that caused tower moments but had to be exposed to me to help my healing and to step into a higher vibration, closer to my dreams and manifestations.

I am The High Priestess. The way I fight through all of these shadows and doubts, the way I still persist even when I've been beaten down multiple times, still showed up to try again when I was rejected and thrown aside, and for the way I will never accept my past self as my present or future self, that version of me is gone and there's nothing stopping me from getting to where I want to be anymore, no matter how much longer it takes and how much more work I have to put in. It's all about individuality and persistence, two things I have a lot of. No matter who tries to replicate that same individuality without credit, I am the blueprint of my own mind, visions, and art and everyone I work with adds to that in amazing ways, in perfect harmony. This song is all about discovering all of those things about myself and stepping into my power in full acceptance of myself, without comparisons, without limitations of the mind, and absolutely zero music industry standards that were made to try and tell me that I'm incapable of my own potential.

When I pull the swords out of myself in The High Priestess music video, it represents me pulling out every single limitation I've ever accidentally set for myself, every trauma I thought I could never recover from, and every time my own body and health issues tried to stop me from accomplishments. I will never go down without a fight, and as The Divine Feminine, all we do is fight to stay alive, to be heard, and to feel confident enough within ourselves to go after everything we want. With enough of that, we can build our lives to be whatever we want.

