Singled Out: Dammit Goldie's Medusa

Ontario alternative rockers Dammit Goldie just released their new single and video, "Medusa". To celebrate we asked Evan Cannavicci and Josh Smith to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

Evan: I had gotten really tired of the way I wrote music for the subsequent 15 years, so I wasn't writing much at the time. Josh and I recently made the move from Toronto to Hamilton and I was listening to alot of Bring Me The Horizons new album 'Post Human: Survival Horror' which you can hear it's influence all over the song. I think a new city and covid really inspired me to try something different. I had the time to experiment.



I decided I wanted to write in a lower tuning (Drop B) which I hadn't done in the past. Ultimately i just wanted to write something heavy, but also something that had a bit of contrast , and that's where the verses came in. Most the songs I'd had written in the past where just a constant assault in its feel and really didn't let up. So I made an effort of making it aggressive and in your face, then pulling the breaks on it and setting more of a vibe. It was a challenge to build the tension in the pre chorus and then ultimately have the release in the chorus..but i think I made it work. For the bridge , i wanted a part that would get the audience thrashing around in the pit. I kept it simple. Every time we play that part live it gets people moving.



This song was definitely a departure from how I'd usually write. It certainly led me in a direction with other music I've written since.



Josh Smith: Medusa is a song Evan started with guitar, bass, and drum parts. I helped with structuring parts, came up with the melody, and wrote lyrics. The song was actually written about Medusa and her son, and how difficult it would be being Medusa in a world that exploits things that are different (like the exploitation of animals).



It's sort of abstract in a way, like my brain haha. It goes through the struggles of growing up and becoming an adult. I've had a lot of things ive had to go through and overcome in my life. So I, in a way, wrote it as if I were Medusa's son. About my mom and how tough she was raising me on her own for the first few years of my life.



But that's not all folks, it also explores different conspiracies and things that you really play into when you're a young adult that's just starting to get out into the world. There's so much confusion and angst when you're at that age, that literally anything seems possible. Not saying i don't or do believe in conspiracies, more so just exploring things that i ventured into.



Once you add Tommy's beastly drum parts and Cams hammering bass lines, you get the full effect: Medusa. A song we all love and love playing live for people.

