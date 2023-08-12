Singled Out: Dippers' Recurrent Sight

Australian indie-rocker Dippers just released their brand new album "CLASTIC ROCK". To celebrate, we asked Matthew Ford to tell us about the song "Recurrent Sight". Here is the story:

Even though the vocals are a predominant aspect of the majority of our music, I prefer not to over-contextualise the songs or summarise the lyrical content, as I typically overlap multiple ideas of imagery or storylines within each song. However, with Recurrent Sight, it is mostly based on a method I came across to cope with the constant mental anguish caused by the less gratifying neurodivergent traits that I experience.

The method: to portray myself as the protagonist in a coming of age sci-fi film, where an extra-terrestrial life-force is attempting to send me a message via tedious and inconvenient hijinks. It helps a bit knowing that the frequent tribulations throughout my day are actually affable shenanigans from an interplanetarian, for a multitude or reasons. The second half of the song is meant to be a response and proposition to these celestial tricksters - inviting them to come down for a cup of tea, or better yet, please beam us on up!

The recording of this song was a true delight . After Innez and I layed down the majority of the track, we invited two close friends over to improvise over the second half of the song. Dusty Anastassiou (Dag/Permits/ex-Thigh Master) played two blistering guitar solos over the track, and visual artist Nicky Minus made their recorded debut with some phenomenal flute riffs. After the recording session I made us all a delicious pasta and we hung out listening to records.

