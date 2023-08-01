Singled Out: Doug E. Shaffer's So Bright

Doug E. Shaffer just released "So Bright", the lead single from upcoming album Spark of Life, (due September 29th.) To celebrate, we asked Doug to tell us about the song. Here is the story:

"So Bright" is the first single and the opening track from the album "Spark of Life" which will be released late September. It was also the first song from the album that took shape in the demo phase and sets the tone for the album.

Most of my past projects were what you would call "Concept Albums". Creating something based on a grand idea that always had me reaching for something beyond myself. This is the first time I have recorded an album that really required me to dig deep and deal with what was happening in my life and express myself in a more personal way.

While most of the songs on the album are deeply personal, we (myself and Doug Davis the producer) knew we needed an opening track that was both upbeat and more universal in its themes. While it relates to my own personal struggles it deals with those in broader strokes and hopefully is relatable to the listeners in their own lives. In it I am singing both to myself and to the listener.

The actual composing of the song was also interesting. During Covid when the studio I record in was closed I picked up a 24-track machine and started to record fully realized demos. During this time, I also started to write some songs in a different way. Instead of sitting at the piano and writing everything at once I started to create tracks with no melody or words and then writing to the track.

In the case of "So Bright" I had the basic chord pattern that just felt solid, and I might have had a bit of the chorus (at least the "oh, oh, oh look at you shine so bright") then I built in all the sections and changes and recorded the track just as you hear it on the record. Only then did I pick up pen and paper and start to develop the words and melody. As it is with most of what I write I never set out to "say" anything specific. One line leads to another and only once I get further along in the writing do I realize what I am saying in the song.

The goal again was to set the tone for the album, hopefully touch people and encourage all of us to strive to make our lives brighter, in fact "So Bright".

