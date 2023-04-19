.

Singled Out: Eliza Neals's Candy Store

Keavin Wiggins | 04-19-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Eliza Neals Single art
Single art

Detroit blues-rocker Eliza Neals recently released her new single, "Candy Store". To celebrate we asked her to tell us about the song. Here is the story:

"Candy Store" my current heavy rotation single that I wrote is a follow up to the 'Top 15 Blues Songs of 2021' crowned by Sirius XM Bluesville "Sugar Daddy" (co-written by the late songwriting legend Barrett Strong and myself.) Powerhouse Blues women like Ruth Brown, Koko Taylor and Etta James inspired "Candy Store." My previous singles "Love Dr. Love," "Pawn Shop Blues," "Sugar Daddy" and "Candy Store" are supposed to be listened to in succession as a trilogy of short musical stories for my fans to laugh and dance to.

On my 1937 Hardman baby grand piano, I began getting the feel, tempo and the bluesy groove to where it felt just right. The lyrics are what you would call "playing the dozens" in African American culture (which I have been exposed to extensively in Detroit,) but it's all in good fun. A tongue in cheek lyric with a blues groove that makes you dance was what I was going for when writing this song. I feel women who are taking back their independence from whomever could use a song that makes everyone laugh and it's ok to tell 'em 'the candy store is closed'.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the Eliza here

Related Stories
Singled Out: Eliza Neals's Candy Store

More Eliza Neals News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Foo Fighters Announce New Album- Motley Crue in The Studio With Bob Rock- Staind Release Single- Roger Waters Livestream- more

Greta Van Fleet Announce Tour- Linkin Park Top Rock Chart- Why Avenged Sevenfold Turned Down Metallica Tour- Neal Schon- more

Final Chris Cornell Songs With Soundgarden Coming After Settlement Reached- Eric Clapton Announces Crossroads Guitar Festival- Metallica- more

advertisement
Reviews

Record Store Day Is on the Way!

Sites and Sounds: George Jones Tribute Concert

The Kinks - The Journey - Part 1

On The Record: Just the Hits Edition - The Police, Bryan Adams, Roxy Music and Little River Band

Peter Case - Doctor Moan

Latest News

Foo Fighters Share 'Rescued' To Announce New Album

Staind Release Lead Single From First New Album Since 2011

Motley Crue In Recording Studio With Bob Rock

Roger Waters' Announces Theatrical Livestream Event

Love And Rockets Announce 'Hot Trip To Heaven' Reissue

Angus McSix Get Animated For 'Laser-Shooting Dinosaur' Video

Tombstones In Their Eyes Share New Single 'Numb'

Singled Out: Eliza Neals's Candy Store