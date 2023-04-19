Detroit blues-rocker Eliza Neals recently released her new single, "Candy Store". To celebrate we asked her to tell us about the song. Here is the story:
"Candy Store" my current heavy rotation single that I wrote is a follow up to the 'Top 15 Blues Songs of 2021' crowned by Sirius XM Bluesville "Sugar Daddy" (co-written by the late songwriting legend Barrett Strong and myself.) Powerhouse Blues women like Ruth Brown, Koko Taylor and Etta James inspired "Candy Store." My previous singles "Love Dr. Love," "Pawn Shop Blues," "Sugar Daddy" and "Candy Store" are supposed to be listened to in succession as a trilogy of short musical stories for my fans to laugh and dance to.
On my 1937 Hardman baby grand piano, I began getting the feel, tempo and the bluesy groove to where it felt just right. The lyrics are what you would call "playing the dozens" in African American culture (which I have been exposed to extensively in Detroit,) but it's all in good fun. A tongue in cheek lyric with a blues groove that makes you dance was what I was going for when writing this song. I feel women who are taking back their independence from whomever could use a song that makes everyone laugh and it's ok to tell 'em 'the candy store is closed'.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the Eliza here
Singled Out: Eliza Neals's Candy Store