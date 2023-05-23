Singled Out: Feathership's Dream Aloud

Video still

Jean-Philippe Sauve's musical project Feathership recently released a new EP called "Peace Talks". To celebrate we asked Jean-Philippe to tell us about the track "Dream Aloud". Here is the story:

"Dream Aloud was one of the most fun Feathership songs to create and record! Musically and lyrically, the song is a kind of folk-utopian tale that evokes a call to action to collectively be more daring in our fight to avoid global catastrophes. But that collective narrative is also mixed with a more personal story in which the narrator is trying to do the best with his life, as he contemplates where his life is at.



In building the song, I was guided by the melody and by that pulsating beat that sort of makes everything in the song highly syncopated. In the early stages of writing the song, I wanted to have some quite heavy percussion in there, somewhat reminiscent of those loud batucada percussion bands like Olodum. But I also wanted a more unique and distinctive sound to the song, a bit solemn and wistful, partly reminiscent of an old march-drum band.



Sonically, my producer Christian Sean and I added some cool modern elements into the mix, as well as some vaguely spiritual instrumental undertones, with the use of instruments like the harmonium and the sitar guitar. Christian actually borrowed the harmonium from friend Rishi Dhir of Elephant Stone, learned how to play it in a few minutes, and recorded that track, which really tied everything together!"

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the EP here

