Singled Out: Florencia & the Feeling's Birthday

Pop/funk fusion band Florencia & the Feeling just released their new album "Birthday." To celebrate we asked Florencia Rusiñol to tell us about the record's title track. Here is the story:

Most of the album was written after a gut-wrenching breakup that ended in a cross-country move and a lot of pieces to pick up. And even though there were many things wrong with that relationship, the story told in "Birthday" encompasses a lot of anger and resentment that permeated that partnership, and eventually led to its end.

Being a Libra means I always wanted to receive love on my birthday; not excessive gifts or surprises, but at least be remembered and honored in some way. If you know a Libra, celebrate their birthday week. Anyway, in 2018, the last birthday I spent with this person, I felt forgotten. It was our fifth year together and no plans had been made, not a single card or gift had been given-nothing. To make matters worse, his parents bought me a cake, his friends made plans for me, and he was nowhere to be seen. That weekend, when I threw myself a birthday party, he insisted that I buy a live pass to a "super important" MMA match that was on that night, so he and his friends could watch. I did everything, and he sat and watched. Recounting this story fills me with a white hot rage, which was exactly the kind of energy that I channeled into this song.

I knew from the beginning that I wanted this song to have elements of punk-pop music, the angsty music of my teen years. As we added more and more layers of thick guitar and crunchy synth, it truly became the pop-punk anthem of my dreams.

Although all songwriters write from a unique perspective, I always want to write songs that are as relatable as they are personal, and I knew from chatting with friends and watching movies that I'm not the only one who's been blatantly disregarded on their birthday. So this is for you, reader: if you, like me, are a birthday person and you're with someone who doesn't really give a crap about your birthday-RUN! This isn't some "not a big deal" thing, it's you telling your partner that this is special to you and them not caring. I eventually realized that my birthday was not the only aspect of me/us that he didn't care about, and you're probably in that situation, too. It's NEVER too late to start living life how (and with whom) you wanna live it.

