Singled Out: Freedom Heartsong's Will Power

Blues rooted rock n' roller Freedom Heartsong just released his new single and video "Will Power", and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

'Will Power' is exceptionally special to me, as it really exemplifies the heart and soul of my musical sound. That stompin', bluesy, swampy goodness is prolific in many of my favorite influences, and I wanted the entirety of the song to have that feel. The intro came to me a while back, while I was going through all sorts of tough times in life. It was kind of a personal anthem and mantra for a bit, reminding me that whatever comes, I won't give up or quit, and will carry on with persistence and determination.

The rest of the song tells the story familiar to anyone who might find themselves in a tough situation, feeling weighed down and worn out. In my experience, the only way out of a situation or feeling like that is to harness the energy of your "will power" and direct to the most constructive channels possible. To pick yourself up off the ground and keep going. It also is very specifically talking about changing behaviors or patterns that don't serve you anymore as you evolve, and addressing unhealthy recurring cycles, through conscious thought and effort.

This is a song of motivation, persistence, determination, strength, and courage, and a reminder that we have the power within us to overcome any obstacle. "When the future looks just like the past, I don't want this feeling to last, so I reach way down deep in my soul, and pull out that will power gold."

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below

