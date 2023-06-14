Singled Out: Halocene's Closer (Nine Inch Nails)

EP cover

Halocene just released their new EP "Maleficent". To celebrate we asked them to tell us about their cover of the Nine Inch Nails classic "Closer". Here is the story:

We came up with the idea of covering "Closer" by Nine Inch Nails back in April of 2022. We knew we wanted to make it heavier and include our friend Lauren Babic, but we wanted a third girl and wanted to wait until we could film a full music video for it. I had the demo done for nearly a year while we searched for the right person, and finally we met Kayla King.

After laying all the vocals and putting the finishing touches on the mix, we scouted a house that looked really colorful and off-putting. We carefully curated a BDSM music video that would celebrate sex and push the boundaries of what makes people comfortable. We are really proud of the end result and hope people find it provocative and fun as hell!

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the EP here

Related Stories

More Halocene News