Singled Out: Halocene's Closer (Nine Inch Nails)

Halocene just released their new EP "Maleficent". To celebrate we asked them to tell us about their cover of the Nine Inch Nails classic "Closer". Here is the story:
We came up with the idea of covering "Closer" by Nine Inch Nails back in April of 2022. We knew we wanted to make it heavier and include our friend Lauren Babic, but we wanted a third girl and wanted to wait until we could film a full music video for it. I had the demo done for nearly a year while we searched for the right person, and finally we met Kayla King.
After laying all the vocals and putting the finishing touches on the mix, we scouted a house that looked really colorful and off-putting. We carefully curated a BDSM music video that would celebrate sex and push the boundaries of what makes people comfortable. We are really proud of the end result and hope people find it provocative and fun as hell!
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the EP here
Duff McKagan Shares First Song From New Album Lighthouse- My Sleeping Karma's Steffen Weigand Has Died- Metallica- more
Megadeth, Slayer, Yes, Rainbow Icons Cover Pink Floyd Classic- Nickelback Kick Off Expanded North American Tour- more
Lee Greenwood Announces All Time Hits & American Anthems- Chris Janson Celebrates 'The Outlaw Side of Me' at the Grand Ole Opry- more
The Blues: Savoy Brown - Barbara Blue - Mose Allison - John Primer
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Summer Travel Essentials
Joan Jett and the Blackhearts - Mindsets
Sites and Sounds: Music Festivals Set to Rock St. Louis All Summer
Iron Maiden Share Pre-Show Video From Poland
Metallica Share Video Of Master Of Puppets Classic From Download Festival
Def Leppard Share Video Update From European Leg Of World Tour
Hatebreed Announce 20 Years of Brutality Tour
Andrew McMahon To Livestream Career-Spanning Performance
Queens of the Stone Age Release 'Carnavoyeur' Video
Des Rocs Announces New Album With New Song 'Nowhere Kid'
Evile Deliver 'Reap What You Sow' Lyric Video