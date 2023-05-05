Singled Out: Heedless Elegance's The Way of Every Loss

Hungary metal band Heedless Elegance recently released their new single "The Way of Every Loss." We asked Samuel Konter to tell us about the song to celebrate. Here is the story:

"The Way of Every Loss" gives the audience their first glimpse of the storyline from our upcoming concept album. As with the universe we created with "Libra", we are determined to continuously grow our story through the different lives of the main character.

When we were isolated for one month to write our new material, we wrote this song as well. We are always trying to find our sound, our vision of songs, how it could be different and how to evolve. With this song we wanted to do something new for us as well, so we tried several musical patterns which we hadn't before. Also, it was the first time we've had the chance to collaborate with an international artist on one of our tracks, and luckily the amazing Misstiq from Australia was up for the work and did a fantastic job.

The lyrics are about our main character's current situation on the way through the storyline of the whole album. He is trying to get himself together and to open up, but it is more complex for him, because it happens through different levels of existence.



When I first started to write and record the vocals of the refrain, my father went into the hospital that same day. For a week I couldn't work on the song because I wasn't in the mindset to work. When I decided to finally finish recording the song, I got the news that he passed away, so for me there will always be a strange connection to this song; the lyrics mean something different for me from how they did then, and it makes this song a little bit different.

