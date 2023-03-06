Singled Out: Juliana Tucker's Alone But Not Lonely

Singer and songwriter Juliana Tucker just released her new EP "The Great Indoors", and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about the single, "Alone But Not Lonely." Here is the story:

My song "Alone But Not Lonely" was actually written right after I found out my ex had a new girlfriend. The second it was publicized on Instagram, all my friends texted or called me with a sad tone in their voice telling me I would find someone soon and not to worry because my time will come. While I love that all my friends cared enough to reach out and comfort me, I actually didn't need it. It was the first time I didn't care about what my ex was doing. I had been single for 2 years by then and was genuinely in a good place, mentally and emotionally, and I kept thinking to myself, just because I'm alone doesn't mean I'm lonely. So I decided to make a song about it in hopes my friends would realize, I'm okay.



A few days later, I brought this concept into the studio with my cowriters, Daniel Davila and Cooper Hudson Bell, and we finished the song in a few hours. We were all going through the same thing, so I think it was definitely a great song for us to write together. When I think back on my last relationship, I sometimes remember myself being my loneliest, which is one of the biggest reasons I decided to write this song because it made me realize the words 'alone' and 'lonely' are not the same.



While I wrote this song as a direct response to my ex finding a new girlfriend, it evolved over time into a song that doesn't necessarily include a romantic relationship. For me, this song is about enjoying alone time to reset and rest. After working and socializing with people every day, I always need alone time to revive myself. It's essential. So even though I wrote this song initially about an ex, when I sing it now, it's more about enjoying the time I have by myself and making the most of it. I'm not someone who's closed off to romantic relationships because I believe it'll happen when the time is right, but I firmly believe you need to be comfortable being alone before getting into a serious relationship. At the end of the day, the most important relationship we will ever have is the one we have with ourselves and I personally learn a lot about myself when I'm alone.



As I write this, I'm sitting alone in my apartment and I can confidently say, I am not lonely. xx

