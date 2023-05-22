Singled Out: Kill The Robot's Atomic Haze

South Florida hard rockers, Kill The Robot, have just released their brand new single and video, "Atomic Haze". To celebrate we asked Stephen Gibb (Guitar) and Kenny Cordova (Bass) to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

"Atomic Haze" was inspired by one of the biggest fears of the modern world, and something that is a very real threat currently, and that is the reality of a potential nuclear war. Even deeper than that, it's about the cycle of life along with the inevitability of creation and destruction. This pattern has haunted humans for as long as we can remember.

The song started as a straightforward acoustic guitar melody that singer Gil Biton came up with. Guitar player Stephen Gibb, along with Kenny Cordova (Bass) and J.P. (Drums), jumped in to jam on the idea with him. They quickly realized that this had the potential to be an epic cinematic in the way that one of their biggest influences, Pink Floyd, used to create. Pink Floyd would tell stories with heartfelt, thought-provoking lyrics and simple, yet sophisticated, instrumental reinforcement.

But what if Pink Floyd and Black Sabbath got together to jam? That's the feeling we had when we laid down the final tracks for "Atomic Haze". The song is a slow dirge that takes you on a psychedelic journey of struggle and triumph and builds to an apocalyptic finish.

