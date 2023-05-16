Singled Out: Liam Barrack's Bulletproof

Canadian singer-songwriter Liam Barrack recent released his Ryan Worsley produced single "Bulletproof". We asked him to tell us about the track to celebrate. Here is the story:

This song started with me reflecting upon the barriers we put up between ourselves and others. For many of us, it's common to compare ourselves to those around us, and feel as though the things and people that we want are out of our reach. We think to ourselves that to get what we want requires something we lack, so we desperately fight what feel like pointless battles.



I've found myself in this position many times. Many of my past relationships have been a bit of an uphill battle, and I am no stranger to rejection. Within that there are many feelings; namely those of desperation and inadequacy. But getting underneath what is fundamentally causing those feelings is ultimately the most important challenge.



Maybe part of it is the fear of letting go. As we look back, we sometimes can't avoid the conclusion that we have lost something we loved, something we had - or wanted to have - that made us feel good. As humans, we are fragile and cling desperately to that which makes life worth living.



And it is here where 'Bulletproof' finds a home, making known the discomfort of looking at the things through an impenetrable sheet of glass - the barrier we erect between ourselves and what we want. We are left to feel as though we can't even leave a scratch on those who seem so far out of reach. So we end up pointlessly punching above our weight class and playing the lottery, knowing our odds are slim at best.



And yet, we move forward and refocus on new people and challenges, learning what we're worth and forgetting pain once it's gone. These things are transient, and often an inaccurate, self-imposed representation of our true worth. In the end, the beauty in it all is that with the help of other talented musicians and producers, I've had the opportunity to capture these emotions and share them, and that's really all I could ever ask for.

