Singled Out: Lost Hearts' Hate Yourself

Nashville retro rockers Lost Hearts just released their new single and video called "Hate Yourself". To celebrate we asked Max Frye (vocals/guitar) to tell us about the song. Here is the story:

Have you ever been in and out of a toxic relationship with someone who you know in your heart you don't need to be with, but somehow they just keep coming back around into your life? Our debut single, "Hate Yourself" is about just that. I think everyone has had that feeling of hating the fact that they love somebody, wishing they could take that feeling away, but not being able to.

The song itself came about in an interesting way. It started when I was sitting in the studio with an acoustic guitar with a goal in mind, to write a song that was more simple than everything we had written as a band thus far. As musicians, I think we tend to overthink songs, especially the instrumentation. We try to make them interesting to play, and interesting to play isn't always interesting to listen to. So, for me, it was somewhat of a challenge to write a simple and catchy, but still authentic, rock song. I started to play the opening chord melody, and the lyrics and vocal melody came to me almost immediately. When my bandmates came over that night we polished the idea. I think it was apparent to all of us that it was probably the best thing we had written as a band.

Shortly after writing this we met our would-be producer, Johnny K. We played him every song we had written up to that point and asked him what he thought was the best. Without hesitation he agreed it was "Hate Yourself". We were able to record the song at East Iris studios here in Nashville and get it up to par with the vision we had in our minds. We recorded layer after layer of guitar, keys and vocals. We weren't really sure where the layers would fit in, but when we got the final mix back we were blown away!

We shot the music video right around the corner from where we live in Nashville, Tennessee. We shot in two locations, one very dark, black room and one completely white room. It was very fun to record the video in two opposite kinds of rooms, I think that gave it a cool look.

