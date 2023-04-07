Singled Out: Lurid Purple Flowers' Undone

Boston alt-rockers Lurid Purple Flowers just released their new single, "Undone". To celebrate we asked CA Newcomb and Ben Caito to tell us about the track. Here is the story:
CA: Originally, Undone was titled Panic Attack. We decided to scrap that though, cause it was a bit too obvious. The energetic distorted guitars, crazy drums, and gut wrenching bass lines are meant to mimic the feelings and steps of a psychotic breakdown.
After having multiple panic attacks and hallucinations, I wanted to write a song that emulated those exact feelings. Without warning, the intro is the attack, verses are the comedown and realization, chorus is the anger, and the bridge is where the cycle continues again and again.
Ben: The song went through several versions from the first time we played it in rehearsal. Our drummer Nick ended up suggesting that we move the chorus to a half time drum feel in order to increase the impact of the title being sung. In the recording sessions for the track we tossed around several different versions of the bridge. In the finished take, Nick ends up unlatching his snare and playing over the barline in some really disorienting ways. As soon as we listened back to that take we knew it was the one. It absolutely captured the meaning and the feel of the song.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the band here
