Singled Out: Mikhail Laxton's Maybe It's A Good Thing

Mikhail Laxton released his self-titled album this week and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about one of the tracks. He selected "Maybe It's A Good Thing". Here is the story:

As a songwriter, it's easy to fall into the cycle of writing dark and moody songs. Songwriting is a place to explore the depths of your sorrows and relive them over and over again. I don't know if this is a human thing or a songwriter thing, but some folks get addicted to misery. I fell into that trap for a period of time. It was more like an era, and this song was no exception.

I began writing the same break-up song for probably the 147th time, but this time I caught myself. Not gonna lie - I kinda grossed myself out a little bit. I had these sad, whiney lyrics again, and I wanted to change that. We all know that something really good can come from a sh*tty situation, so I just had to find out what that was for this particular time I was writing about: "A woman I loved had done me wrong, ran off with my best friend and left me all alone... Why, oh why did this happen to me?" Wah, wah, wah! Oh, it makes me sick just thinking about it. Anyway, I made myself a coffee, grabbed my guitar and sat down in the living room. My wife was scrolling through the endless feed of Instagram and my six-month-old son was having some tummy time on the floor. I sipped on my coffee and just took in this view. Then it hit me! Is this right here the reason why that woman left me? Did the universe allow that sh*tty thing to happen to bring me here to all of this?

"Maybe it's a good thing, that you felt like home,

Maybe it's a good thing, that everything went wrong,

Maybe it's a good thing, that you let me down,

'Cause when I look at all the good things I have now...

Maybe it's a good thing."

We focus so much on the "woe is me" things in our lives that we can easily miss the beauty, the goodness, and the perfection of what's right in front of us. The next time you find yourself reliving those dark moments from your past, think to yourself, "Maybe it's a good thing."

learn more about the album here

