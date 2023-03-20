Singled Out: Nonstop to Cairo's Million Dollar Space

Nonstop to Cairo recently released their new single and video, "Million Dollar Space", and to celebrate we asked Nick Diamond (guitar/vocals) to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

This song was actually first written at the tail end of our last release Dabble Heavy. I still have my original phone recording and it's great to be able to hear the evolution to the finished version.

The concept started as it often did for me at the time, with a riff, Hooky horn line and a vocal line that I had to immediately get down on tape. I had worked in the building industry for many years and found myself in a lot of really high end, enormous houses that people would only use for maybe a few weeks throughout the year. Not all, but a lot of these houses tend to have an empty, soulless feel to them. Which at the time for me, was an interesting dynamic, because of the money and time invested. We jammed on the song a little at the time, but it got put on the backburner. Throughout the years, it continued to stick out to our frontman Ash and myself as a song to record when the time was right.

Fast forward a few years. As we began planning the tracks for our upcoming album KAI. Million Dollar Space was once again brought up. Once drummer Alex Turner added his signature groove, that hooks you right in, and bassist Ed Nevin, supplied the funky backbone, a perfect complement to my guitar. The song really started to soar. Now, with the groove hitting the right way. Ash was really able to sink into the verses of the song. It took on the meaning of always working and grinding and never being able to enjoy the results of all your efforts.

Recording the song at Sabella Studios with producers Will Harris and Jim Sabella was really fun. They've got such a great selection of guitars and amps to choose from and we had good time finding the perfect sound. I wound up recording the main riff with Jim's G.E. Smith Tele and I absolutely love the tone we got on the final product.

We knew pretty quickly that we wanted to release it as the first single.

