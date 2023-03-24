Singled Out: Parker Gispert (The Whigs)'s All The Rage

The Whigs frontman Parker Gispert will be launching a tour this weekend in support of his latest album "Golden Years", and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the song "All The Rage". Here is the story:
The pandemic hit and I was home watching the news trying to get some information on what was happening in the world, and would leave my television viewing sessions frustrated and angry.
A lot of the news formats these days have those round table type scenarios where multiple journalists are debating each other and often there's someone with a different point of view they invite on the show.
It seemed like these programs would regularly devolve into grown adults arguing and often shouting at each other to prove their respective points. Even on ESPN, Skip and Shannon would be yelling at each other about something inconsequential and undeterminable, like who the best rebounder of all time was. All in all, this trend gave me the idea for the song "All The Rage."
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below. Learn more about the album and see the upcoming dates here
Linkin Park Share Another Lost Song 'Fighting Myself'- KISS Biopic Shout It Out Loud In The Works- Queen North American Tour- more
Van Halen, Aerosmith and Bon Jovi Stars Possible New Supergroup- Wolfgang Van Halen On Honoring His Father and Lack Of Van Halen Covers- more
Saliva's Wayne Swinny Dies From Brain Hemorrhage- Wolfgang Van Halen Announces Mammoth WVH II Album- Nita Strauss Recruits Alice Cooper For 'Winner Takes All'- more
Sites and Sounds: Beale Street Music Festival
Hot In The City: Arizona Upcoming Concerts Roundup Spring 2023
Atomic: The Winery Dogs Reaching a Studio and Performance Peak
The Blues: Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Vanessa Collier, Kirk Fletcher
Caught In The Act: Iggy Pop Rocks Chicago
KISS Biopic Shout It Out Loud In The Works
Queen And Adam Lambert Announce North American Rhapsody Tour
Fall Out Boy Conclude Video Trilogy With 'Hold Me Like a Grudge'
Pink Floyd Detail 'The Dark Side Of The Moon' Box Set On 50th Anniversary Series
The Kinks Celebrate 60th Anniversary With 'The Journey Part 1'
Alice Cooper Shares Remastered 2000 Performance Video Of 'Brutal Planet'
Whitesnake Release Video For Still Good To Be Bad Track 'All I Want Is You'
girlfriends Announce Tour Dates With Avril Lavigne