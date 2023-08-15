.
Rat Park News Single art August 15, 2023
Single art

Singled Out: Rat Park's Missing You

08-15-2023

Vaines mastermind Jared Gaines has returned with a new rock focused project called Rat Park and just released a new single called "Missing You". To celebrate, we asked Jared to tell us about the song. Here is the story:

I wrote "Missing You" for someone else originally. I was in my hometown in New York during the pandemic and I had this melody on a loop in my head for the longest time. I pulled up a reference from that artist and started putting sounds together and within 10 minutes I changed my mind and the song was mine.

At first the song was just a generic relationship song about someone coming into your life as they please and wrecking it before vanishing into thin air. Over time I kind of changed that meaning in my head to be less about a person and more about a battle with substances. It's a fun and upbeat pop rock song but if you really dive in there's a whole story underneath.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about Ratt Park here

