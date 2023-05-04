Singled Out: SevenStones' Fly Or Fall

Chattanooga hard rockers SevenStones recently released their new album, "Hurt Turns Into Hate". To celebrate we asked Drew Elliott to tell us about one of the new songs and he selected "Fly Or Fall". Here is the story:
Usually for me as a songwriter, I lean into personal experiences and I'm able to channel feelings from the past of what I've been through or have witnessed. Fly or Fall is no exception with one difference of my lyrics being in more of positive light. The bouncing guitar riff with bass and drums following the same energy put me into a brighter approach to the writing process.
We had recently gone through some lineup changes from members that weren't wanting to tour or just didn't want to commit to what we needed to do as a whole. It had been hard for a while but I remember feeling very optimistic that day when Isaiah played the riff the first time during rehearsal. Instantly I had a verse, a hook, and loved what we were creating.
It's got a catchy groove and a positive message of moving forward, keeping your head held high. I also throw in the line "Don't break your stride" which is my small tip of the cap to Matthew Wilder.
All in all, it's not about just one person but a message to everyone to make every day count, there are no mistakes if you are learning from them. Never quit and keep pushing for what you believe in. Set yourself up to take flight but don't be scared to fall either.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here
