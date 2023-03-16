Singled Out: Skott's Roses N Guns

Cover art

Skott just released her sophomore album, "Roses N Guns" and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about the album's title track. Here is the story:

"Roses N Guns" comes from a wordplay on my name "Skott". In Swedish, Skott means both "sprout" and "gunshot", which is represented by a rosebud and a gun. The themes of life versus death, and love versus heartbreak. And these themes run throughout the songs on my album, which has the same name as the song.



The lyrics of the song itself are about a secret teenage romance, full of power and pain. It's also a metaphor for a side of my creativity that's more destructive. It's scary to give an intimate piece of yourself to someone, who can decide to cherish it, or throw it away.

When we filmed the music video near my hometown, there was actually a scene deep in the forest that we weren't able to film one evening because the sun went down, and it got too dark. So, we drove back all the way back to the same spot the next afternoon, and thought we had planned it out perfectly. We had the outfits, cameras, all the equipment ready. But we had not counted on the exact same dirt road being completely blocked by a locked metal gate!

We barely had phone signal, but eventually reached my mother, who called around the village to see if anyone knew the code to the lock. By the time we got the code and could drive through the gate, the sun had gone down again! But we had to get the shot, so we improvised anyways. So, if you watch the music video on YouTube and wonder why some scenes are a little dark, that's why! But it adds to the dark magic and mystery, and I'm happy with how it turned out.

I had a lot of fun and experimented while making this song, and the music video, and I hope people enjoy it. The cover artwork for the Roses N Guns album is full of hidden easter eggs and secret details, so if you're curious or like treasure maps, make sure to check that one out!

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here

Related Stories

More Skott News