Singled Out: Soda Blonde's Bad Machine

Soda Blonde just released their new song "Bad Machine," the lead single from their forthcoming album "Dream Big". To celebrate, we asked them to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

The process for how we work in Soda Blonde varies from song to song, but it usually begins with an acoustic demo from Faye. However, she will never bring a song into the room until she has completed the lyrics first. 'Bad Machine' was one of those rare occasions where she decided to share a melodic idea with us - with no lyrics.

We absolutely loved it and very quickly an arrangement started to form. We were all so excited by the sounds we were making and before too long we had the fully formed production - but no lyrics!

This is a situation no songwriter wants to be confronted with. It can be intimidating trying to find the right lyrics for a song that is fully produced. Especially one as mean as Bad Machine. But this was another rare occurrence - Faye and I wrote lyrics together.

For that reason it is one of the my favourites on the album, and a highlight from the recording process

