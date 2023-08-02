Singled Out: Stokoff's Welcome To La Fiesta

Latin-Country artist Stokoff just released his new single "Welcome To La Fiesta." We asked him to tell us about the track to celebrate. Here is the story:

"Welcome to La Fiesta" is not just a fun song sing or dance to, there is more behind the title. I wrote this song in Nashville with Phil Barton and Brian White, two outstanding songwriters and human beings. The idea was to write a Latin country up-tempo happy song with a positive message: "Life is a big 'Fiesta' where everybody is welcome regardless of color, race, sex, language, religious beliefs, etc."

I am a 100 % believer that you can mix Spanish and English in one song, it's not the first time that I have done this, and I will keep doing it. Country Music is for everyone and integrating the Latin community into this big family is essential for expanding this awesome genre worldwide.

The production in the studio was also fun. Working with musicians from Nashville, Colombia, and Venezuela was a potent music cocktail. We blend the magical sound of the fiddle, pedal steel, and banjo with Latin percussion and powerful horns with the best Miami vibe, resulting in the perfect Latin - Nashville connection.

So "Welcome to La Fiesta". I promise you will enjoy the ride.

