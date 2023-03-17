Singled Out: The Stone Eye's Not My Circus

The Stone Eye just released a video for their new single, "Not My Circus", from their forthcoming album, "Fata Morgana," and to celebrate we asked guitarist/vocalist Stephen Burdick to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

"Not My Circus was bred in my mind after a series of events that happened in this order: firstly, I saw Ween live for the first time. They absolutely blew my mind, and seeing how they could shift through multiple genres in the span of 5 songs was really inspiring. So, the next day I sat down with my guitar and started jamming in an open tuning I rarely use (and one that isn't known for being typical within the rock genre) with the intention of writing a song that would stick out stylistically amongst the rest of our catalog.

The second event which inspired the track was my buddy/fellow Philadelphia artist Mike Matteson telling me that I need to write more songs in four. I was like 'For once I'll listen to you'... And yeah!

Lastly, the final big influence on the track (lyrically, at least) was this spat we got into on Twitter with some indie bands telling us that our touring methodology was wrong. The spat made rounds on the internet, and even got me an interview with Stereogum, which was cool- the biggest publication we ever have been featured on! But yeah, that whole thing kind of pissed me off and I felt as though the Stereogum article sort of villainized my opinions, so lyrically it's sort of a hit piece towards those individuals and basically tells them to 'f*** off'."

