Singled Out: The Stone Eye's Not My Circus

The Stone Eye just released a video for their new single, "Not My Circus", from their forthcoming album, "Fata Morgana," and to celebrate we asked guitarist/vocalist Stephen Burdick to tell us about the track. Here is the story:
"Not My Circus was bred in my mind after a series of events that happened in this order: firstly, I saw Ween live for the first time. They absolutely blew my mind, and seeing how they could shift through multiple genres in the span of 5 songs was really inspiring. So, the next day I sat down with my guitar and started jamming in an open tuning I rarely use (and one that isn't known for being typical within the rock genre) with the intention of writing a song that would stick out stylistically amongst the rest of our catalog.
The second event which inspired the track was my buddy/fellow Philadelphia artist Mike Matteson telling me that I need to write more songs in four. I was like 'For once I'll listen to you'... And yeah!
Lastly, the final big influence on the track (lyrically, at least) was this spat we got into on Twitter with some indie bands telling us that our touring methodology was wrong. The spat made rounds on the internet, and even got me an interview with Stereogum, which was cool- the biggest publication we ever have been featured on! But yeah, that whole thing kind of pissed me off and I felt as though the Stereogum article sort of villainized my opinions, so lyrically it's sort of a hit piece towards those individuals and basically tells them to 'f*** off'."
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here
Def Leppard's Rick Allen Injured In Alleged Assault- David Lee Roth Revisits Retirement Status On The Roth Show- more
Queen's Brian May Knighted By King Charles III- Maneskin World Tour- Louder Than Life Lineup- - Axl Rose Rocks With Carrie Underwood- more
Guns N' Roses, Tool, AX7 and Korn Lead Aftershock Lineup- Avenged Sevenfold Nobody Video- Metallica- Puscifer- more
The Blues: Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Vanessa Collier, Kirk Fletcher
Caught In The Act: Iggy Pop Rocks Chicago
Party Favors For St Patrick's Day
Caught In The Act: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Live 2023
Caught In The Act: Buddy Guy Live 2023
Matchbox Twenty Share First New Song In Over A Decade
All Time Low Livestreaming 'Tell Me I'm Alive' Release Show Tonight
Holy Roller Baby Cover Edwyn Collins' 'A Girl Like You'
The War and Treaty Talk Lover's Game With Dave Cobb On Apple Music
Jeff Larson Shares Song-By-Song For Tim Hardin Tribute EP
The Chemical Brothers Share New Single 'No Reason'
Marcus Mumford and Maren Morris Reimagine 'Look At Us Now Honeycomb'
The Flaming Lips Release 'Fight Test' and 'Ego Tripping At The Gates Of Hell' on Limited Edition Vinyl