Singled Out: Withering Scorn's Dark Reflections

Keavin Wiggins | 06-19-2023

Withering Scorn News Album art June 19, 2023
Album art

The new metal supergroup Withering Scorn are gearing up to release their debut album, "Prophets Of Demise" early next month, to celebrate we asked Shawn Drover (Megadeth/Eldolon) to tell us about "Dark Reflections". Here is the story:

The lyrics for "Dark Reflections" unfortunately is a reality based, though most of my lyrics are fictional/horror based ( I am a total horror movie freak, and it ties in to my music quite nicely) the drug epidemic is getting worse and worse each year it seems and now with Fentanyl, which can be laced in basically anything now, the overdose death rate is just unreal and the potential to get off drugs with Fentanyl being extremely addictive seems to be at an all time low BUT there still are success stories of course and this song is about 1 of these stories, thankfully.

I am not an advocate for saying what ANY of my lyrics are directly about, as to me, that should be left up to the listener to have their own views and thoughts to what any song could be about-that's part of the fun for me, and if you read the lyrics to this song closely there is a "Happy Ending" to this song, which 99.9% of my lyrics NEVER do, but this 1 does.

Musically, it was written the same way I write all my music, which is to gather a plethora of musical ideas and put the pieces of the puzzle together, the lyrics happened after the music was written for this song. ENJOY!!!!!!!!!

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album and band here

