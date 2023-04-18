.

Sirenia Premiere 'Deadlight' Video

04-18-2023

Sirenia Cover art
Cover art

(Freeman Promotions) Symphonic metal unit Sirenia have unveiled their powerful second single, "Deadlight", today, accompanied by a visually palpable official music video! The international four-piece led by mastermind Morten Veland is set to release their 11th album, '1977', on May 26, 2023 - exploring a new style like never before. Sirenia are positioned at the top of the scene, maintaining their spot for over two decades while gathering worldwide chart entries and touring throughout Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia and Australia.

The new single, mesmerizing album opener "Deadlight", is captured within the magic of 80's sonics. The world of soulful violin and fragile piano lines build up an enchanting, energetic atmosphere that is underlined by the impressive voice of multi-talented mezzo soprano singer Emmanuelle Zoldan. Transporting the listener to a retro auditory arcade harking back to when groovy synthwave melodies dominated the world of music, the international band merges late 70's and 80's pop rock stylings with synthwave elements and their remarkable, hard-hitting symphonic melodies - shaking the listener to the core.

Mastermind Morten Veland about "Deadlight": "'Deadlight' is in many ways a typical SIRENIA song, it has all those elements which are representable for our sound and style.

"I find it to be a very melodic and catchy song, and a good choice for our second single off the new album '1977'. I hope you'll enjoy it."

