Sirenia Premiere 'Deadlight' Video

(Freeman Promotions) Symphonic metal unit Sirenia have unveiled their powerful second single, "Deadlight", today, accompanied by a visually palpable official music video! The international four-piece led by mastermind Morten Veland is set to release their 11th album, '1977', on May 26, 2023 - exploring a new style like never before. Sirenia are positioned at the top of the scene, maintaining their spot for over two decades while gathering worldwide chart entries and touring throughout Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia and Australia.
The new single, mesmerizing album opener "Deadlight", is captured within the magic of 80's sonics. The world of soulful violin and fragile piano lines build up an enchanting, energetic atmosphere that is underlined by the impressive voice of multi-talented mezzo soprano singer Emmanuelle Zoldan. Transporting the listener to a retro auditory arcade harking back to when groovy synthwave melodies dominated the world of music, the international band merges late 70's and 80's pop rock stylings with synthwave elements and their remarkable, hard-hitting symphonic melodies - shaking the listener to the core.
Mastermind Morten Veland about "Deadlight": "'Deadlight' is in many ways a typical SIRENIA song, it has all those elements which are representable for our sound and style.
"I find it to be a very melodic and catchy song, and a good choice for our second single off the new album '1977'. I hope you'll enjoy it."
Sirenia Delivering New Album '1977' in May
Final Chris Cornell Songs With Soundgarden Coming After Settlement Reached- Eric Clapton Announces Crossroads Guitar Festival- Metallica- more
Blink-182 Play Surprise Reunion Set at Coachella Festival- Metallica's Howard Stern Show Appearance Goes Online- more
Former Iron Maiden Singer Has Quadruple Heart Bypass Surgery- Gene Simmons Updates Fans On His Health Following Paused KISS Concert- more
Record Store Day Is on the Way!
Sites and Sounds: George Jones Tribute Concert
The Kinks - The Journey - Part 1
On The Record: Just the Hits Edition - The Police, Bryan Adams, Roxy Music and Little River Band
Greta Van Fleet Announce Starcatcher World Tour
Rammstein Announce Anniversary Edition Of 'Sehnsucht'
Skid Row's 'I Remember You' Given Country Makeover
Underoath, The Ghost Inside, We Came As Romans and Better Lovers Tour
Rancid Announce New Album Tomorrow Never Comes With Title Track Video
Sirenia Premiere 'Deadlight' Video
Oxbow Return With '1000 Hours' And Announce New Album
Singled Out: Xysma's Encounter At Dawn