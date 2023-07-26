Skinny Puppy Announce Second Leg Of Final Tour

(PR) Skinny Puppy continues the celebration of their 40th anniversary, announcing a second leg of their Skinny Puppy: Final Tour featuring special guest Lead Into Gold. The 10-city second leg kicks off on November 8 at House of Blues in Dallas making stops across North America in Chicago, Vancouver, San Francisco, and more before wrapping up in Los Angeles at Belasco on December 5.
"It's been 8 long years since we've toured and there is no better way to end our run as a group than with a tour celebrating our 40th anniversary." - Skinny Puppy
TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with Citi presales beginning Tuesday, July 25. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, July 28 at 10am local time at Ticketmaster.com
PRESALE: Citi is the official card of the Skinny Puppy: Final Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, July 25 at 11am eastern time until Thursday, July 27 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program.
SKINNY PUPPY: FINAL TOUR LEG 2 DATES:
Wed Nov 08 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
Sat Nov 11 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Roxian Theatre
Wed Nov 15 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues
Sat Nov 18 - Edmonton, AB - Midway Music Hall
Sun Nov 19 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Event Centre
Fri Nov 24 - Vancouver, BC - The Commodore Ballroom
Tue Nov 28 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore
Thu Nov 30 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
Mon Dec 04 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco
Tue Dec 05 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco
Bullet For My Valentine Announce Fall Headline Tour- Sevendust Deliver 'Superficial Drug' Video- Pierce The Veil The Jaws Of Life Tour- more
Foo Fighters Rock 'Under You' In New Video- Sammy Hagar Upscales Video For Classic VOA Single 'Two Sides Of Love'- more
Chris Stapleton Announces New Album 'Higher'- Brett Young Streams 'Let Go Too Soon'- Russell Dickerson Recruits Flo Ride- more
Nothing But Thieves - Dead Club City
On The Record: Warren Zevon- Nevada Nevada
Sites and Sounds: Columbia, Missouri's Treeline Music Fest
Tupelo Abuzz Over Queen's Reward Meadery
Bullet For My Valentine Announce Fall Headline Tour
Sevendust Deliver 'Superficial Drug' Video
Pierce The Veil Announce North American The Jaws Of Life Tour
Skinny Puppy Announce Second Leg Of Final Tour
Jack White Collections Leads Third Man Records' Garage Sale
Leatherwolf Release 'Thunder (MMXXII)' Video
Silverburn Featuring JimBob Isaac Release 'Formless Atomization of Omniscient Particulate' Video
Singled Out: Soda Blonde's Bad Machine