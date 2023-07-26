Skinny Puppy Announce Second Leg Of Final Tour

(PR) Skinny Puppy continues the celebration of their 40th anniversary, announcing a second leg of their Skinny Puppy: Final Tour featuring special guest Lead Into Gold. The 10-city second leg kicks off on November 8 at House of Blues in Dallas making stops across North America in Chicago, Vancouver, San Francisco, and more before wrapping up in Los Angeles at Belasco on December 5.



"It's been 8 long years since we've toured and there is no better way to end our run as a group than with a tour celebrating our 40th anniversary." - Skinny Puppy



TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with Citi presales beginning Tuesday, July 25. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, July 28 at 10am local time at Ticketmaster.com



PRESALE: Citi is the official card of the Skinny Puppy: Final Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, July 25 at 11am eastern time until Thursday, July 27 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program.

SKINNY PUPPY: FINAL TOUR LEG 2 DATES:

Wed Nov 08 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

Sat Nov 11 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Roxian Theatre

Wed Nov 15 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

Sat Nov 18 - Edmonton, AB - Midway Music Hall

Sun Nov 19 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Event Centre

Fri Nov 24 - Vancouver, BC - The Commodore Ballroom

Tue Nov 28 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

Thu Nov 30 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

Mon Dec 04 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco

Tue Dec 05 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco

