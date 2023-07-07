Skold Shares 'Rat King' The Lead Off Song From New Album

Seven Heads cover art

(Glass Onyon) Swedish industrial metal emperor Skold Claims his crown with brand new single "Rat King". A rat king is one of the most genuinely disturbing phenomena of the animal world. It occurs when a group of rats become intertwined at the tail, forming a knot at the center. As the rats try to escape, the knot tightens, trapping them together as they become an entirely new creature of voracious appetite and destructiveness. Industrial metal magnate Tim Skold has been twisting together keyboard patch cables, shredded guitar strings and cacophonous vocals to fuse his own uniquely vicious musical creations, and today marks the release of his newest beast, the superb single "Rat King."

The lead off track from his brand new album, Seven Heads, "Rat King" sets the tone for the album with bass-heavy, distorted synths and layered guitar riffs that underline Skold's caustic vocal delivery. Lyrically, the song is a poignant commentary on society's deadly sins of emotional dissociation, lack of motivation, and denial. Check it out on all digital platforms now!

Seven Heads may be Skold's most mature and focused album to date showcasing his increasingly complex songwriting skills. From the frenzied chaos of "My Addiction " to the emotionally resonant "Hold The Night," Seven Heads shows why Skold has become one of the most in-demand musicians and producers, playing numerous shows as a guitarist for EBM legends Front Line Assembly and working on Marilyn Manson's collaboration with Kanye West. The whole album will be available on July 28.

Be sure to catch Skold live on tour. See the dates and stream the new song below:

7/7/2023 Lincoln NE 1867 Bar

7/8/2023 Kansas City MO Vivo Live

7/9/2023 Chicago IL WC Social Club

7/11/2023 Lakewood OH The Winchester

7/13/2023 Mechanicsburg PA Lovedraft's

7/14/2023 Pittsburgh PA Preserving Underground

7/15/2023 New York City NY STIMULATE

7/16/2023 Richmond VA Fallout

7/18/2023 Greensboro NC Hangar 1819

7/19/2023 West Columbia SC New Brookland Tavern

7/20/2023 Atlanta GA Boggs Social

7/21/2023 Memphis TN Black Lodge

7/22/2023 Shreveport LA Bears

7/23/2023 Dallas TX Sundown at Granada

7/25/2023 Houston TX Scout Bar

7/26/2023 El Paso TX Rockhouse

7/27/2023 Albuquerque NM Launchpad

7/28/2023 Phoenix AZ Nile Underground

7/29/2023 San Diego CA Brick By Brick

7/30/2023 West Hollywood CA Whisky A Go Go

TRACK LIST:

1. Rat King

2. I'm Still Right

3. F.U.

4. Hold The Night

5. Paradox

6. Better Luck Next Life

7. My Addiction

8. Black to Blacker

9. Death Or Liberty

10. Turn Away

11. Return To Europa

12. Lost For The Cause

