Small Brown Bike Offshoot 84 Tigers Share New Single 'Great Basin'

84 Tigers (which features members of Small Brown Bike and The Swellers) have shared their brand new single "Great Basin". The song is the first track from their debut album, "Time In The Lighthouse", which arrives on October 21st.
The band, Mike Reed (guitar/vocals), Ben Reed (bass), and Jono Diener (drums), recorded the upcoming record with Marc Jacob Hudson (Against Me!, Taking Back Sunday).
Reed had this to say about the first single, "With this one we tried to capture some of the energy of being stuck in a storm. It's about those massive environmental forces and how we're constantly in a push and pull battle with the elements. The idea was to create a song that had that energy, and feels like you're in a race against something, teetering on the edge."
He added, "I'm really proud of how the record turned out. Everything felt organic and natural, from writing to recording to mixing. We just followed our gut and didn't overthink it, hoping to capture some of the urgency and intensity in the songs." Stream the song below:
K.K. Downing Will Attend Judas Priest Rock Hall Induction- Iron Maiden Legend Paul Di'Anno Returns- Slipknot's Corey Taylor- more
Guns N' Roses, Sex Pistols, Duran Duran Supergroup Album Being Reissued- Smash Mouth's 'All Star' Reimagined By Owl City- more
Five Finger Death Punch Deliver IOU With New Album Announcement- Iron Maiden Team With Arch Enemy For Legacy Of The Beast- more
Van Halen Approached Michael Anthony About Tribute Tour- The Black Dahlia Murder Frontman Trevor Strnad Dead At 41- more
Bruce Cockburn Celebrates 50 Years with Hits Album and Tour
5 Star: Five Star - Ann Wilson - Fierce Bliss
The String Cheese Incident - Into the Blue
Caught In The Act: Journey And Toto Rock Chicago
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Tulsa's Big Music Year
K.K. Downing Will Attend Judas Priest Rock Hall Induction
Slipknot's Corey Taylor Launches PTSD Charity With Special Contest
Iron Maiden Legend Paul Di'Anno Returns With Warhorse
Opeth Expand In Cauda Venenum For Special Reissue
Metal Supergroup Hail The Horns Stream New Song H.T.H.
The Aquadolls Deliver Help (I'm Falling 4U and I Can't Get Up) Video
Minus The Bear's David Knudson Celebrates Solo Album With Varv Video
Dave Stewart Introduces Ebony McQueen With New Video