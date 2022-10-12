SOiL Share Video For Cover Of White Zombie's Thunder Kiss '65

Play It Forward album art

SOiL have released a music video for their cover of the White Zombie classic "Thunder Kiss '65". The track comes from their recently released covers album, Play It Forward.

The band had this to say, "White Zombie and Rob Zombie's solo material have always held a special place in SOiL's heart. When we first heard our singer Ryan's voice in 1997, when we were completing the line up for SOiL, his vocals were the perfect combination of Layne Staley merged with Rob Zombie.

"So, it only seemed proper to do 'Thunder Kiss '65' on the 'Play It Forward' covers album. We feel it turned out great and gives a nice little nod of gratitude to an early influence of ours.

"Not to mention having the honor to tour with Rob Zombie on the Merry Mayhem (2001) and Ozzfest (2002) Tours. He's one of the nicest guys ever with a hilarious dry sense of humor."

