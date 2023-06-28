SOiL Looking Back With 'Restoration'

(Glass Onyon) After three decades spent blowing speakers and minds alike, Midwest metal magnates, SOiL, celebrate their long list of compositional accomplishments with Restoration, a brand-new set of studio recordings of the band's biggest hits throughout their prolific history.

Restoration highlights the band's best musical moments, including smash hit singles, "Halo" and "Breaking Down," from their 2001 award-winning album, Scars, and will be released July 21st.

A standout addition to this compilation is the song, "The Lesser Man," which originally appeared on 2009's Picture Perfect with SOiL's second vocalist, AJ Cavalier. The song ended up blowing up to become a top 20 radio hit on both mainstream and active rock. Restoration's re-recording of the song features original SOiL vocalist, Ryan McCombs, breathing new life into the chart-topping anthem. "Ryan's vocals add a new twist and direction to the song. It truly gives it a breath of fresh air," declares SOiL bassist, Tim King.

Restoration comes just in time to celebrate the sounds of summer with SOiL's upcoming live performances this August!

August 17 - District - Rockford, IL

August 18 - Epic Event Center - Green Bay, WI

August 19 - Northwoods Rock Rally - Glen Flora, WI

TRACKLIST:

1. Breaking Me Down

2. Way Gone

3. Redefine

4. Halo

5. The Lesser Man

6. Wide Open

7. Unreal

8. Pride

9. Shine On

10. The One

11. Deny Me

Related Stories

Fences Recruits The Lumineers' Wesley Schultz For 'Bright Soil'

Soilwork Reveal New Lineup Ahead Of Second Leg Of Tour With Kataklysm

Soilwork and The Night Flight Orchestra's David Andersson Dead At 47 (2022 In Review)

Soilwork and Kataklysm Announce Massive Euro Tour

News > SOiL